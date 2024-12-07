It stated that when seeking help from the Centre, the state government must give correct figures

The Kerala High Court on Saturday attacked the state government and its disaster managemnet authority (SDMA), saying their figures regarding the funds in regards with rehabilitation of the landslide-hit areas of Wayanad are "inaccurate", PTI reported.

A bench of Justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Mohmmed Nias C P further questioned why the funds had been delayed for months, stating that it was turning into another calamity.

It stated that when seeking help from the Centre, the state government must give correct figures, PTI reported.

The court found that the auditing was inaccurate, and the funds were not being managed correctly.

It asked the government and the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) to submit accurate fund figures.

It ordered that the money granted from the Rs 677 crore State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for rehabilitation, the amount spent, and the amount necessary be presented to the court, PTI reported.

As per PTI, the state government informed the court that it would give the information requested by the bench on Thursday.

During the hearing, the bench also advised the state to stop blaming others and to avoid taking a stance that would be insulting to the victims of the disaster.

The court's observations and directives came after the Finance Officer of the State Disaster Management Authority presented accounts for disaster relief and rehabilitation monies related to the landslides that affected Wayanad in July of this year.

Following the court's orders on Friday, the Finance Officer was present to offer information on the amount of funds required for reconstruction and rehabilitation of Wayanad's landslides-hit districts, as well as the amount of financial support to be supplied by the Centre, PTI reported.

The court also inquired about how much money was in the relief fund prior to the disaster, how much was available for use, and what portion of the sum allotted by the Centre was used.

The questions came during a hearing of a High Court petition for the prevention and management of natural disasters in the state following the landslides that destroyed three villages in Wayanad district and killed over 200 people.



(With inputs from PTI)