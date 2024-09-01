Many fear to go back to villages after Kerala landslides but have no alternative either

Some of the landslides-affected areas of the Wayanad district may be declared permanent “no habitation” zones following the large devastation caused to their topography, Kerala government authorities fear. The aftermath of the July 30 disaster has left many survivors traumatised, with many not wanting to return to their homes and worried about an alternate roof on their heads, compensation and a means of livelihood.

Officials working to restore the lives of those affected, especially from the three worst-hit villages of Punchirimattam, Chooralmala and Mundakkai under the Meppadi panchayat, told the media that human habitation in parts of the first two villages (wards numbered 10, 11 and 12) may not be possible in the future.

Another senior official working on the ground echoed this concern, saying the topography of certain areas has been “permanently altered” by the swollen and widened Gayathri river that carried massive rocks, gravel and uprooted trees, destroying everything in its path—houses, schools, temples and other public infrastructure.

The locals of the affected areas also share the same concern. Rajesh T, 39, who ran a tailor shop in a shed next to his home in Punchirimattam, is devastated by the condition of his house, which his tree plantation worker parents built seven years ago with their limited savings. “I cannot believe my house is all filled up with muck and the windows, gates…everything, has fallen apart. Two houses right in front of my home were washed away that night,” Rajesh says as he scours his house to find

some documents. “I do not have confidence to live here anymore. Many people of this area who are in government hostels or rented accommodation share the same feeling. We are pinning our hope on the government to help us,” he added.

Unais C, a 35-year-old goods auto driver from Mundakkai, is worried about the loss of 300 cement bags and some asbestos sheets that he had stored for sale in a hardware store. “All the bags were washed away along with the shop. I had recently started the cement business to supplement my income so that I could feed my family. I have applied to the government for compensation and I am waiting to hear from them…,” he said. Some say that the hurtling and roaring landslides on the fateful night was like a scene straight out of a scary movie.

