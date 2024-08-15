Breaking News
Kerala landslides intensified by climate change: Study

Updated on: 15 August,2024 07:23 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

Team of 24 researchers from India, Sweden, US and the UK said that more than 140 mm of rainfall fell in a single day on soils highly saturated by two months of monsoon precipitation, triggering landslides

Kerala landslides intensified by climate change: Study

View of landslide-hit areas. Pic/PTI

The deadly landslides in Kerala's Wayanad district were triggered by a heavy burst of rainfall, made 10 per cent heavier by climate change, according to a new study by a team of global scientists.


Team of 24 researchers from India, Sweden, US and the UK said that more than 140 mm of rainfall fell in a single day on soils highly saturated by two months of monsoon precipitation, triggering landslides.



"The rainfall that triggered the landslides occurred in a region of Wayanad that has the highest landslide risk in the state. Even heavier downpours are expected as the climate warms, which underscores the urgency to prepare for similar landslides in northern Kerala," Maja Vahlberg, a climate risk consultant, said.


