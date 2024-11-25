The duo was arrested on Sunday, a week after the murder. They allegedly committed the crime owing to their financial struggles and the greed for money and gold, the police said

An IT professional and his partner have been arrested for the alleged murder of a 55-year-old woman, the police in Kerala said on Monday, adding that the crime was meticulously planned.

According to news agency PTI, the accused have been identified as Gireesh Babu and Kadeeja, both aged 42. The duo, who was arrested on Sunday, committed the crime owing to their financial struggles and the greed for money and gold, the Kerala Police said.

Jayesy Abraham, a native of Chundikuzhi in Perumbavoor, was found dead in the bathroom of her rented apartment at Koonamthai near Kalamassery on November 17. The victim had been living alone, PTI reported.

Babu is a resident of Thrikkakara while Kadeeja hails from Tripunithura. The duo had accrued debts from loan apps and credit cards. Believing that Jayesy, a real estate agent, might have significant cash and gold in her apartment, they plotted a robbery, the police said.

According to the investigation, the two, who shared a friendship with Jayesy, began planning the crime two months ago.

Babu, an MCA graduate of an IT company, meticulously avoided CCTV cameras while executing the plan, reported PTI. On November 17, he carefully timed the crime, ensuring no one else was expected at the flat.

According to the police, Babu took two autorickshaws to reach the apartment and wore a helmet throughout the journey to avoid being captured on CCTV cameras. At 10.20 pm, he reached Jayesy's house with liquor and a dumbbell.

After sharing drinks with Jayesy, Babu allegedly attacked her while she was in an inebriated state, striking her multiple times on the head with the dumbbell. When she attempted to scream, he smothered her with a pillow, the police said.

After confirming her death, Babu dragged her body to the bathroom to stage it as an accidental fall and then stole two gold bangles and two mobile phones before locking the flat and leaving, the police added.

The accused monitored the area for several days after the murder to check for police activity, an officer said.

However, a special investigation team led by DCP KS Sudarshan, under the supervision of Kochi City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya, arrested Babu and Kadeeja within a week of the incident.

(With PTI inputs)