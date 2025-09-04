Breaking News
Ganesh Visarjan 2025: 7,000 idols to be immersed across Mumbai today
Mumbai: ‘Are we invisible?’, Residents near Elphinstone bridge demand clarity
Mumbai: Mahim Causeway plaque tells a 180-year-old story
Mumbai: Violent clash in Kandivli leaves 10 injured; police arrest three
Maharashtra: Never meant to interfere with police work, says Ajit Pawar
Mumbai CP, senior cops review security in Girgaon ahead of Anant Chaturdashi
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Crime Branch registers FIR against former Kerala Congress Youth chief and MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil

Crime Branch registers FIR against former Kerala Congress Youth chief and MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil

Updated on: 04 September,2025 08:03 PM IST  |  Thiruvananthapuram
PTI |

Top

The FIR has been filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 78(2) (stalking), 351 (criminal intimidation) and section 120 (0) of Kerala police Act, 2011 (causing, through any means of communication, a nuisance to any person by repeated or undesirable call, letter, writing, message, e-mail), police sources said on Thursday

Crime Branch registers FIR against former Kerala Congress Youth chief and MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil

Congress MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil. File pic

Listen to this article
Crime Branch registers FIR against former Kerala Congress Youth chief and MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil
x
00:00

The Kerala Police Crime Branch has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Congress MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil based on complaints of sexual misconduct and stalking on social media.

The FIR has been filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 78(2) (stalking), 351 (criminal intimidation) and section 120 (0) of Kerala Police Act, 2011 (causing, through any means of communication, a nuisance to any person by repeated or undesirable call, letter, writing, message, e-mail), sources said on Thursday.

The Kerala Police Crime Branch has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Congress MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil based on complaints of sexual misconduct and stalking on social media.

The FIR has been filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 78(2) (stalking), 351 (criminal intimidation) and section 120 (0) of Kerala Police Act, 2011 (causing, through any means of communication, a nuisance to any person by repeated or undesirable call, letter, writing, message, e-mail), sources said on Thursday.



Mamkoottathil has been accused of constantly following women on social media, causing them mental and physical harassment, and issuing threats through messages.


The crime branch has registered the case based on complaints from five persons who are not victims of the charges against the Palakkad MLA.

No victim of the alleged sexual harassment by the MLA has so far come forward to file a complaint before the police.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, VD Satheesan, on Thursday said the Congress leaders had unanimously taken an exemplary action against Mamkoottathil after charges were raised against him.

Mamkoottathil resigned as state Youth Congress president and was later suspended from the primary membership of the Congress after allegations of sexual harassment cropped up against him.

Satheesan said the new state Youth Congress president in place of Mamkoottathil will be decided by the all-India Youth Congress leadership soon

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

kerala crime branch national news news PTI

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK