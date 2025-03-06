Pro-Khalistan protestors staged a demonstration outside the venue where External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar participated in a discussion held by Chatham House on Wednesday

Pro-Khalistan protestors staged a demonstration outside the venue where External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar participated in a discussion held by Chatham House on Wednesday (UK local time).



As per ANI, the protestors had gathered outside the building, holding flags and speakers as they sloganeered. During his ongoing visit to the United Kingdom, EAM Jaishankar had held discussions with the UK's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Foreign Secretary David Lammy, and several other senior leaders.



According to ANI, in his meeting with the UK's Home Secretary Yvette Cooper on Tuesday, Jaishankar stated that the two leaders held discussions on areas such as flow of talent and joint efforts between India and the UK to tackle "trafficking and extremism."



"A good meeting with Home Secretary @YvetteCooperMP today in London. We discussed the flow of talent, people-to-people exchanges, and joint efforts in tackling trafficking and extremism." He said on X.





A good meeting with Home Secretary @YvetteCooperMP today in London.



We discussed the flow of talent, people to people exchanges, and joint efforts in tackling trafficking and extremism.



Earlier in January, a group of pro-Khalistan extremists had gathered outside the Indian High Commission in London to stage a protest. They had also previously stormed a cinema in the London town of Harrow and attempted to stop the screening of the Kangana Ranaut starrer film "Emergency".



When asked about the destructions being caused by Khalistani forces in some UK theaters screening 'Emergency', MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "We consistently raise concerns with the UK Government regarding incidents of violent protest and intimidation by anti-India elements; freedom of speech and expression cannot be applied selectively, and those obstructing it must be held accountable," reported ANI.



He added, "We hope that the UK side will take appropriate action against those responsible. Our High Commission in London remains in touch in regular communication with our community members for their safety and welfare. We expect the UK side to take strong appropriate action in this matter," reported ANI.



Notably, in 2023, the Indian High Commission in London faced a violent attack by Khalistani supporters who were attempting to further the cause of Khalistan, advocating for the secession of the state of Punjab from India, as alleged by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). According to the NIA, the attacks in London were perpetrated in retaliation to the action taken by Punjab police against Amritpal Singh, Chief of Waris Punjab De, with the objective of influencing the crackdown on the outfit and its leader, according to ANI.

[With inputs of ANI]