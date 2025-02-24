Breaking News
Mumbai: Aarey cops want signal, speed breakers to rein in speeding motorists
Mid-Day Impact: Dog sterilisation centre restarted in Ulhasnagar
Wadala accidents: ‘We know living on footpaths is dangerous, but no other option’
Maharashtra: Cloud over Pune land deal done by Shinde govt
No takers to beautify the Mumbai Coastal Road green spaces
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > News > India News > Article > KIIT suicide row Nepal human rights panel requests speedy justice

KIIT suicide row: Nepal human rights panel requests speedy justice

Updated on: 25 February,2025 07:27 AM IST  |  Bhubaneswar
Agencies |

Top

Nepal NHRC said it has written to India’s NHRC requesting it to probe the suspicious death, and provide speedy justice to the students

KIIT suicide row: Nepal human rights panel requests speedy justice

KIIT students protest over death of Nepali student. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
KIIT suicide row: Nepal human rights panel requests speedy justice
x
00:00

The National Human Rights Commission of Nepal has urged its Indian counterpart to investigate the unnatural death of the 20-year-old student at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) here and ensure speedy justice for her.


The alleged death by suicide of B Tech student Prakriti Lamsal and the subsequent attack on protesting Nepali students at KIIT and their eviction from the campus created a furore, prompting the Nepal government to intervene in the matter.


Nepal NHRC said it has written to India’s NHRC requesting it to probe the suspicious death, and provide speedy justice to the students. It also urged to ensure security for the Nepali students and ensure that they can study in a fear-free environment. 


Meanwhile, the Odisha government has asked the authorities of KIIT University to initiate action against the employees involved in the mistreatment of students.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

nepal bhubaneswar India news national news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK