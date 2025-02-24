Nepal NHRC said it has written to India’s NHRC requesting it to probe the suspicious death, and provide speedy justice to the students

KIIT students protest over death of Nepali student. Pic/PTI

The National Human Rights Commission of Nepal has urged its Indian counterpart to investigate the unnatural death of the 20-year-old student at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) here and ensure speedy justice for her.

The alleged death by suicide of B Tech student Prakriti Lamsal and the subsequent attack on protesting Nepali students at KIIT and their eviction from the campus created a furore, prompting the Nepal government to intervene in the matter.

Nepal NHRC said it has written to India’s NHRC requesting it to probe the suspicious death, and provide speedy justice to the students. It also urged to ensure security for the Nepali students and ensure that they can study in a fear-free environment.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government has asked the authorities of KIIT University to initiate action against the employees involved in the mistreatment of students.

