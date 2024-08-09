Breaking News
Mumbai suburban railway lines to get Kavach
Thane: 48 hours after child’s death, outrage forces police to file an FIR
Mumbai: No call on Malabar Hill reservoir yet
Exclusive | Mumbai: Hawkers return outside Borivli station mere hours after crackdown
Mumbai: Two fraudsters held for cheating woman out of Rs 15 lakh
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Kolhapur fire Auditorium built by Shahu Maharaj in 1915 gutted in major fire

Kolhapur fire: Auditorium built by Shahu Maharaj in 1915 gutted in major fire

Updated on: 09 August,2024 10:37 AM IST  |  Kolhapur
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

No casualties or injuries were reported in the Kolhapur fire incident, which occurred around 9.00 pm

Kolhapur fire: Auditorium built by Shahu Maharaj in 1915 gutted in major fire

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Kolhapur fire: Auditorium built by Shahu Maharaj in 1915 gutted in major fire
x
00:00

The officials on Friday said that a major fire gutted a more than 100-year-old auditorium in Kolhapur city of western Maharashtra, reported news agency PTI.


No casualties or injuries were reported in the Kolhapur fire incident, which occurred around 9.00 pm.



The district officials said that the auditorium, Keshavrao Bhosale Natyagruha, which stood as a symbol of arts and drama in Kolhapur, was gutted in the blaze that broke out on Thursday night, reported PTI.


The auditorium was built by Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj in 1915.

According to the district administration, a short circuit is suspected to have triggered the Kolhapur fire.

"The fire erupted around 9.45 pm on Thursday. Following the call, fire tenders and water tankers were rushed to the site and attempts were made to douse the flames," a fire brigade official said, reported PTI.

Hasan Mushrif, the guardian minister of Kolhapur, later visited the spot and said an inquiry would be conducted.

He said, "It is unfortunate that the auditorium, which was built by Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj 109 years ago, was gutted in a fire. No one could have imagined that the auditorium would be destroyed like this," reported PTI.

The auditorium had been renovated after the state government granted Rs 10 crore for the work, he said.

"An inquiry will be conducted into the incident," Mushrif said, reported PTI.

In another incident, a fire broke out after a blast due to a suspected gas leak inside a restaurant at Amar Colony in southeast Delhi, officials said. No one was injured in the incident, officials said, reported PTI.

A call about the incident was received at 7.10 am and three fire tenders were pressed into service, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

"It is suspected that a blast took place due to leakage of gas inside the kitchen," the official said, reported PTI.

The impact of the blast was such that it glasses of the restaurant were shattered, he said, reported PTI.

The official added that the fire was controlled within half an hour, reported PTI.

Police were also inspecting the fire incident.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kolhapur maharashtra india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK