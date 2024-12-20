Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu is scheduled to launch the three-month-long celebrations on Saturday

The authorities of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport will kick off the celebrations of its 100 years of flight operations on Saturday, officials said.

According to news agency PTI, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu is scheduled to launch the three-month-long celebrations of the milestone on Saturday.

The airport's terminal building and the premises on the city-side area, including the garden facing it, have been decked up with multi-coloured lighting, PTI reported.

Several posters related to the event have been put up inside the terminal building as well.

"Celebrating 100 years of Kolkata Airport! Join us for the inaugural event at the Airport Lawn, Arrival Area, Kolkata Airport tomorrow at 4:30 PM. A century of connectivity, progress, and memories," the airport's official handle posted on X on Friday.

According to PTI, a short film on the 100 years' history of Kolkata airport will be displayed during the opening of the event, an Airports Authority of India (AAI) official said.

The celebrations will include panel discussions and talks on aviation by eminent personalities and aviation experts.

Besides, regular cultural events such as flash mobs and extempore performance will take place in the terminal building, where local artists, passengers and stakeholders will participate, the official added.

A signature campaign will also be organised to mark the occasion. In addition, videos of passengers sharing their travel experience during the celebration will be made.

AAI has also lined up a series of initiatives, among which is releasing of a commemorative stamp, a coin and memorabilia to commemorate the 100 years of flight operations at Kolkata airport.

Noida airport: CM increases land compensation for farmers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced an increase in land compensation rates for farmers providing their land for the Noida International Airport in Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district, news agency PTI reported.

The compensation rate has been raised by Rs 1,200 per square metres, fulfilling long-standing demands from the farmers, an official statement from the CM's Office revealed.

Adityanath held a meeting with farmers at his official residence and announced the increase in the compensation rate for land acquisition under the third phase of the airport project from Rs 3,100 to Rs 4,300 per square metres, along with additional interest as per norms, PTI reported.

He also assured that adequate measures will be taken to address the rehabilitation, employment, and resettlement of project-affected farmers and their families.

According to PTI, CM said that the airport, set to be India's largest upon completion, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April.

