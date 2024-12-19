A man in Bareilly was arrested after threatening to kill Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and police officers. The man made the threats via an emergency call and was later located after a police operation.

A man has been arrested in Bareilly for allegedly threatening to kill Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other police officials. The accused, identified as Anil, dialled the emergency service number 112 and claimed that he would shoot CM Adityanath on January 26, 2025. He also threatened to kill the station in-charge of Izzatnagar police station and other officers, prompting a swift response from local authorities.

According to police sources, the threatening call was received late on Tuesday night. An immediate search operation was launched to trace the whereabouts of the accused, but Anil had switched off his phone, hindering the efforts of the police. However, after extensive searches and investigations throughout the night, Anil was located and arrested on Wednesday morning.

Dhananjay Pandey, Station House Officer (SHO) of Izzatnagar Police Station, confirmed that a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against Anil, and he is currently being interrogated. The police said that Anil would be produced before a court later on Thursday.

The threats have caused significant concern in the area, especially regarding the potential for communal unrest. The police have taken prompt action to prevent any escalation and to maintain peace in the region. Investigations are also underway to determine Anil's motive for making such threats and to assess his mental state.

Interestingly, Anil had earlier lodged a complaint with a local Police Response Vehicle (PRV) team on Tuesday evening, alleging that his friend had borrowed his motorcycle and failed to return it. However, when questioned, he became aggressive and began hurling abuses at the officers. Around 11 pm, Anil made the phone call to 112, issuing the threats to kill the chief minister and the police officers.

The police are continuing to investigate the incident thoroughly, with authorities keen to understand the underlying reasons for Anil’s actions. As per PTI reports, the local authorities are committed to preventing any further escalation and ensuring that law and order are maintained in the area.

(With inputs from PTI)