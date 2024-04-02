Kolkata airport implements SOP changes after aircraft accident

The Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, also known as Kolkata city airport, has implemented slight alterations to its SOP following Wednesday's accident

The Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport (VECC), also known as Kolkata city airport, has implemented slight alterations to its Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) regarding the use of taxiways following Wednesday's accident, aiming to prevent a recurrence of the incident that damaged two aircraft.

An airport official stated that air traffic controllers have been instructed to direct planes to taxiway PAPA via taxiway N (November), leading departing aircraft directly to the beginning of the runway, instead of allowing them to enter the runway earlier via taxi track A (ALPHA).

"The accident would not have happened on Wednesday if the Air India Express aircraft that was in front had not turned into taxiway ALPHA and instead opted for departure using taxiway PAPA, which is further down. Though the procedure followed had been certified by the aviation regulator, the problem had occurred because the Al Express aircraft stopped well ahead of where it was supposed to hold and the IndiGo pilots were not alert enough to see the imminent danger. While the procedure can be redrawn in light of the incident after the investigation report is filed, we have decided not to allow use of taxiway ALPHA for departure, especially during busy hours when aircraft are in queue for take-off," said an official from VECC.

While the role of the controller and pilots involved in Wednesday's accident are under scanner, officials said one of several factors contributing to the incident could be the lack of familiarity with the taxi track as that was not as commonly used as some others by departing aircraft. "Usually, the primary runway is used for flight operations. The secondary runway is in use now because repairs are being carried out on the primary runway," the VECC official said.

The accident has also made controllers, pilots and the airport operational team cautious about manoeuvring planes and negotiating identified hotspots or potential conflict points on the tarmac while taxiing between parking bays and the runway. "Pilots are double checking when passing another aircraft," the official added.

Sources said the Kolkata airport ground operations team will scrutinize the SOP on use of taxiway N4 (November 4) and if it should be become mandatory to divert a departing aircraft taxiing on N4 (November 4) taxiway to turn left on N3 (November 3) if the plane in front turns right into taxiway A (ALPHA).

Though the Al Express plane, whose wings got damaged after being hit by the IndiGo aircraft, may have halted at the wrong holding point, airport officials said they would look at ways to ensure accidents did not happen even when a pilot makes such an error. "The investigation report may take five-six months. Till then, operations have to go on and they have to be safe. We are doing everything possible to ensure there is no repeat of what happened on Wednesday," the VECC official also stated.

An Airline staffer while talking to midday said, “Though it will take 30 to 45 seconds more for taxi by the new SOPs, it will make sure that no such incident happens again. The primary runway is closed but operations cannot stop and I personally see this step as a very positive move to avoid any further incidents.”

