Breaking News
TMC commissioner holds pre-monsoon preparedness meeting with officials
Maharashtra: 22-year-old woman jumps into river to end life, rescued in Thane
Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA accuses Sanjay Raut of stabbing it in the back
Actor Govinda joins CM Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Mumbai
Bawankule's statement on case involving Rana misleading, Cong writes to EC, SC
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai DGCA initiates probe into taxiing incident
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mumbai: DGCA initiates probe into taxiing incident

Updated on: 29 March,2024 05:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Official says both aircraft have been grounded for detailed inspection

Mumbai: DGCA initiates probe into taxiing incident

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose airport, Kolkata

Listen to this article
Mumbai: DGCA initiates probe into taxiing incident
x
00:00

The DGCA has de-rostered two IndiGo pilots after the wingtip of an IndiGo aircraft grazed a wingtip of a stationary Air India Express plane at Kolkata Airport on Wednesday while the former was taxiing. Both aircraft had passengers on board but there were no reports of any injuries. The wings of both the planes were damaged.


“Given the damage to the planes’ wingtips, both aircraft have been grounded for detailed inspections,” said a senior DGCA air safety official. A detailed investigation into the incident is underway. The incident took place at around 11 am on Wednesday when the IndiGo aircraft was proceeding towards the runway to operate a flight to Darbhanga, while the Air India Express plane was awaiting clearance to taxi to the runway for a flight to Chennai.


In a statement, Air India Express said, “The wingtip of a taxiing aircraft of another airline grazed one of our aircraft, which was stationary and awaiting clearance to enter the runway at Kolkata for a scheduled operation to Chennai. The aircraft has since returned to the bay and further investigation is underway, for which we are coordinating with the regulator and airport authorities. We apologise for the inconvenience caused to guests due to external circumstances.”


IndiGo, in an official statement, said that an incident of a minor graze had been reported from the Kolkata airport, and the airline followed the necessary protocol immediately after the incident. No passengers or crew were injured due to this incident.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

indigo air india kolkata mumbai airport mumbai domestic airport mumbai mumbai news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK