Army dismantles TMC protest stage at Gandhi statue in Kolkata

Army dismantles TMC protest stage at Gandhi statue in Kolkata

Updated on: 02 September,2025 09:32 PM IST  |  Kolkata
PTI |

A defence official said that the Indian Army (Local military Authority, Kolkata) gives permission for events in the Maidan area for a duration of two days, as directed by the Supreme Court

Army dismantles TMC protest stage at Gandhi statue in Kolkata

Representational Image

The Indian Army on Monday took up the dismantling of a stage erected beside the Gandhi statue in Maidan area in Kolkata by the Trinamool Congress to protest against alleged atrocities on Bengali-speaking migrant workers from West Bengal in other states.

A defence official said that the Indian Army (Local military Authority, Kolkata) gives permission for events in the Maidan area for a duration of two days, as directed by the Supreme Court.

"Permission for events greater than three days needs to be obtained from the MoD, Govt of India.


"Permission for conduct of events was provided for two days. However, the stage has been put up for almost a month. Several reminders have been sent to the organisers for removal of the temporary structure. However, it was not removed," the defence official said.

He said that the Kolkata Police were thereafter informed, and the structure was being removed by the Indian Army.

An officer from Maidan police station told reporters that the Army officials at the site said that the stage has to be dismantled following the weekend protests every week.

He said that the city police officials were present at the site to ensure maintenance of law and order.

Alleging that the Centre has targeted the Trinamool Congress, party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said the "BJP government has brought in the Army after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)".

He said that the party would shift the protest venue to Rani Rashmoni Road from in front of the Gandhi statue.

The Maidan area is under the authority of the Indian Army, whose Eastern Command headquarters is situated nearby at Fort William.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

