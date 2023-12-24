Breaking News
Kolkata, Bihar STF bust illegal firearms manufacturing unit; 3 held

Updated on: 24 December,2023 08:57 AM IST  |  Odisha
ANI |

The accused persons are identified as Dharmendra Kumar alias Dharo (30), Abhishek Kumar alias Chotu (25) and Vikask Kumar alias Raja (23).

Representation Pic

State Task Force (STF) Kolkata Police in a joint operation with STF Bihar Police unearthed an illegal improvised firearms manufacturing unit and apprehended three accused. The accused persons are identified as Dharmendra Kumar alias Dharo (30), Abhishek Kumar alias Chotu (25) and Vikask Kumar alias Raja (23).


Police also recovered three improvised country-made single-shot firearms, one lathe machine, one milling machine, one drilling machine, and a huge amount of working tools and machinery used for manufacturing improvised firearms and a huge amount of Iron bars (raw materials) used for manufacturing of improvised firearms. Thereafter, the Police station was informed to take necessary legal action against the accused persons.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


national news kolkata bihar odisha

