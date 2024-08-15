Kolkata doctor rape-murder: CBI reaches Kolkata, begins investigation

Senior team begins probe at RG Kar Medical College, three teams formed

Doctors hold posters to protest the rape and murder of a young medic from Kolkata. Pic/PTI

A team of senior CBI officers, who reached Kolkata on Wednesday morning, began its investigation into the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at a state-run hospital in West Bengal, officials said

The CBI team, which comprises medical and forensic experts, will visit the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital’s seminar hall where the body of the trainee doctor was found on August 9, they said.

Three groups of CBI officers have been formed to investigate the matter, a central agency official said.

Police bring accused Sanjoy Roy to the CBI Office in Kolkata

“One group will visit the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, and talk to the witnesses and the doctors who were on duty on that night. Another team will take the arrested civic volunteer to a local court after medical tests and plea for his custody, while another will coordinate with the Kolkata Police sleuths who were conducting the investigation,” he told PTI.

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered the transfer of the probe from the Kolkata Police to the central agency.

A source in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said that the agency has filed an FIR under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in New Delhi in connection with the alleged rape and murder of the doctor.

Assam hosp cancels night advisory to women

The Silchar Medical College and Hospital in Assam on Wednesday cancelled its advisory to women doctors and other staffers asking them to avoid going alone to isolated places at night. SMCH’s Principal cum Chief Superintendent Dr Bhaskar Gupta had issued the advisory, following the recent rape and murder of a trainee doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. “The advisory issued earlier stands cancelled and a new advisory will be issued soon in this regard,” Gupta said.

Strike continues, OPD services hit

The healthcare services were severely hit at almost all hospitals across West Bengal as doctors continued their ceasework on Wednesday, protesting the rape and murder of a woman doctor. Long queues were seen at ticket counters of outpatient departments (OPDs) of all government hospitals where senior doctors joined their junior counterparts to protest against the crime.

FORDA ends strike, FAIMA continues

The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) has called off its strike over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata as the Union health minister accepted their demands. However, the medics at the central government-run AIIMS, the Indira Gandhi Hospital and other resident doctors’ associations, including the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA), said that their stir would continue until a central law to curb attacks on medical personnel is implemented and a concrete solution found.

