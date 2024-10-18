Breaking News
Kolkata doctor rape murder Doctors strike enters 13th day

Updated on: 18 October,2024 08:47 AM IST  |  Kolkata
Agencies |

So far, six fasting junior doctors had to be hospitalised following severe deterioration of their health parameters, Dr Suvendu Mallick said

File pic

A fast-unto-death by agitating junior doctors in West Bengal entered the 13th day on Thursday over demands for justice for the deceased post-graduate trainee of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and workplace security. So far, six fasting junior doctors had to be hospitalised following severe deterioration of their health parameters, Dr Suvendu Mallick said.


At present, eight medics are on the indefinite fast at the protest site in Esplanade, situated at the heart of Kolkata, he said. The junior doctors went on a 'cease-work' following the alleged rape-murder of their fellow medic at RG Kar hospital on August 9.  The protesting doctors have been demanding justice for the deceased woman medic of the RG Kar hospital, and immediate removal of state Health Secretary NS Nigam. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


national news kolkata west bengal sexual crime Crime News DOCTORS news India news india

