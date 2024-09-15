Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Ex-principal, cop produced in court

Breaking News
Updated on: 16 September,2024 07:23 AM IST  |  Kolkata
Agencies |

Mondal was arrested for allegedly tampering evidence, delay in registering the FIR among other charges

CBI officials take Tala Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abhijit Mondal (L) to produce him in a court. Pic/PTI

Former principal of RG Kar hospital Sandip Ghosh and Tala Police Station officer-in-charge Abhijit Mondal were on Sunday produced before a court here on Sunday by the CBI in connection with the rape-murder of a doctor at the medical facility.


“We will seek a three-day remand for them in the Sealdah court,” officer said. The CBI, which is probing the case, had on Saturday evening added charges of tampering with evidence against Ghosh, who is currently in judicial custody, and arrested Mondal.



Mondal was arrested for allegedly tampering evidence, delay in registering the FIR among other charges.


People protest outside CBI office 

Several people demonstrated outside the CBI office here on Sunday morning when its sleuths were taking Abhijit Mondal, the Tala Police Station officer-in-charge who was arrested in the RG Kar hospital medic’s rape-murder case, for a customary medical examination. The agitators gathered, carrying placards, and shouted slogans demanding justice and criticising police for its handling of investigation before CBI took over.

