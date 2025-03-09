Breaking News
GBS outbreak: 12th death in Pune, tainted water found
Mumbai: Kurla gaothan residents rally against ‘slum’ tag
Mumbai: Malvani woman booked for honey trap
Mumbai: Restricted platform tickets to be sold this week
Mid-Day Impact | Let there be light! MMRDA finally pays Rs 8 lakh bill for Naigaon ROB
shot-button
Women`s Day Women`s Day
Home > News > India News > Article > Kolkata rape murder case Rallies seeking justice for murdered RG Kar doctor

Kolkata rape murder case: Rallies seeking justice for murdered RG Kar doctor

Updated on: 09 March,2025 07:38 PM IST  |  Kolkata
PTI |

Top

The parents of the victim have claimed that there were others involved in the crime and demanded that all of those involved be brought to book

Kolkata rape murder case: Rallies seeking justice for murdered RG Kar doctor

File Pic

Listen to this article
Kolkata rape murder case: Rallies seeking justice for murdered RG Kar doctor
x
00:00

Two rallies were held in Kolkata on Sunday, demanding justice for the doctor who was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.


The rallies, organised by a section of the civil society to mark seven months of the heinous crime, also condemned the injury suffered by a student on the Jadavpur University campus after being allegedly hit by the vehicle of Education Minister Bratya Basu during a protest on March 1.


Both the rallies converged at Rabindra Sadan after starting from Hazra Crossing and Esplanade.


The participants in the rallies demanded that all those involved in the rape and murder of the post-graduate trainee doctor be brought to book by the CBI, which is investigating the crime on an order of the Calcutta High Court.

Former civic volunteer Sanjay Roy has been sentenced to imprisonment till the end of his natural life by the Sealdah sessions court here after finding him guilty of the gruesome rape and murder of the doctor.

The central agency is, however, continuing its investigation into the matter.

The parents of the victim have claimed that there were others involved in the crime and demanded that all of those who may be directly or indirectly involved be brought to book.

The BJP's youth wing also held a rally in the city, seeking steps for the restoration of peace at the Jadavpur University campus.

The rally, held from Tollygunge to Jadavpur police station, was led by the Leader of the Opposition in the assembly Suvendu Adhikari. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

west bengal kolkata news india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK