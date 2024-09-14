CBI on Saturday arrested Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, along with Abhijit Mondal, the officer-in-charge of Tala police station, in connection with the Kolkata rape-murder case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, along with Abhijit Mondal, the officer-in-charge of Tala police station, in connection with the Kolkata rape-murder case, news agency ANI reported.

Sources revealed that CBI's special crime branch arrested Mondal owing to his delayed registration of the first information report (FIR) regarding the case while Ghosh was taken into custody for allegedly "misleading the investigation" and delaying the declaration of the victim’s death, thus hindering the case’s progress.

Junior doctors protesting over the Kolkata rape-murder incident at Swasthya Bhavan celebrated the arrests, with many seen singing at the protest site. A junior doctor stated, "We have long demanded the arrest of Sandip Ghosh and Abhijit Mondal for their involvement in tampering with the evidence. We are happy that CBI has taken action. They should arrest others involved in the tampering as well."

Earlier in the day, a delegation of junior doctors met with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, but the meeting ended without resolution for the second time. The doctors demanded the live streaming of their discussions, a request denied by the Chief Minister, citing that the matter is sub judice.

Banerjee explained that live streaming could not be allowed due to the ongoing Supreme Court proceedings related to the Kolkata rape-murder case. However, she assured the doctors that a recording of the meeting would be provided to them.

"I assure you, the meeting's recording will be made available. Please accept my request and participate in the meeting. If you do not wish to attend, at least come inside for tea before leaving," Banerjee urged.

Doctors' meeting with CM Mamata Banerjee ends without resolution

The Chief Minister (CM) also addressed the doctors standing outside her residence in the rain, explaining that she had been waiting for them and reiterating her inability to allow live streaming. "There is a case in the Supreme Court, so live streaming is not possible. However, I assure you that the recording will be given to you," she said, requesting them to join the discussion.

Banerjee expressed disappointment at the standoff, noting that this wasn’t the first time the issue of recording had been raised. "I have explained before that the recording cannot be provided today. We cannot meet all demands," she added.

The impasse has resulted in a deadlock, with junior doctors refusing to engage in the meeting unless live streaming was permitted. At the time of reporting, 12 junior doctors had left the meeting to reiterate their demand.

Banerjee had earlier visited the protest site at Swasthya Bhawan in Salt Lake, urging the agitating doctors to resume work and assuring them that their concerns would be addressed.

The Kolkata Police have since installed CCTV cameras at the protest site to ensure security as the junior doctors continue their protest, demanding justice for the trainee doctor and calling for better safety measures in medical institutions. Despite the Supreme Court’s directive for doctors to return to work by Tuesday, the protests have continued.

Junior doctors previously criticised the Chief Minister for denying their request for a live broadcast of the meeting. They argued that live telecasting is commonplace for parliamentary sessions and other administrative gatherings and felt their request was justified. Additionally, they expressed frustration over being prohibited from bringing electronic devices into the meeting, which prevented them from recording the proceedings.

The case involves the rape and murder of a second-year postgraduate medical student inside the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College on August 9, which has since sparked widespread protests among the medical fraternity in West Bengal.

(With ANI inputs)