Agitating doctors write to PM, president

Updated on: 14 September,2024 04:19 AM IST  |  Kolkata
Four-page letter written by the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front requests their intervention

Agitating doctors write to PM, president

Junior doctors continue their relentless protest, in Kolkata, on Friday

Agitating junior doctors in West Bengal have written to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting their intervention in the RG Kar hospital impasse. Copies of the four-page letter written by the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front were also sent to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and Union Health Minister JP Nadda.


Bomb squad personnel inspects the suspicious bag found near RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata. Pics/PTI
Bomb squad personnel inspects the suspicious bag found near RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata. Pics/PTI



A post-graduate trainee was raped and murdered in state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. Junior doctors have been on ‘cease work’ since then. “We humbly place the issues before your excellency, as the head of state, so that our unfortunate colleague who has been the victim of the most despicable crime shall receive justice, and so that we, the healthcare professionals under the West Bengal Health Department, may be able to discharge our duties to the public without fear and apprehension. “Your intervention in these trying times will act as a beacon of light to us all in the darkness that surrounds us,” they wrote.


Court says no narco test on Sanjay Roy

The Sealdah court on Friday rejected CBI’s plea for a narcoanalysis test on Sanjay Roy, the accused in the RG Kar Hospital case. The accused was presented before the Sealdah court for a closed-door hearing. The consent of the accused had also been sought for the narco test, as it is mandatory. 

TMC targets CBI on charge sheet delay

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien Friday questioned the delay in filing a charge sheet by the CBI in rape-murder case. In a post on X, the TMC leader demanded “swift justice”. “How long will the RG Kar victim’s family have to wait for justice,” O’Brien, the TMC leader said.

