Doctors continue their protest in Kolkata, on Friday. Pic/PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister (CM) Mamata Banerjee has on Friday announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the 29 people who have died in the state so far amid the Kolkata doctors' protest.

In a post on social media platform X, Banerjee wrote, "It is sad and unfortunate that we have lost 29 precious lives due to disruption in health services because of long drawn cease work by junior doctors. In order to extend a helping hand to the bereaved families, State Government announces a token financial relief of Rs. 2 lakh to family members of each deceased person."

In order to extend a helping hand to the bereaved families, State Government announces a token financial relief of Rs. 2 lakh… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 13, 2024



In order to extend a helping hand to the bereaved families, State Government announces a token financial relief of Rs. 2 lakh… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 13, 2024

Meanwhile, the junior doctors in Kolkata have written a four-page letter to President Droupadi Murmu, seeking her intervention in the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder case, news agency ANI reported.



The copies of the letter written by the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front were sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Health Minister JP Nadda.



"We humbly place the issues before your esteemed excellency, as the head of state, so that our unfortunate colleague who has been the victim of the most despicable crime shall receive justice, and so that we, the healthcare professionals under the West Bengal Health Department, may be able to discharge our duties to the public without fear and apprehension," the letter read.



"Your intervention in these trying times will act as a beacon of light to us all, showing us the way ahead out of the darkness that surrounds us," the letter read further.



They protesting doctors also claimed that they have been "forced to avoid working".

"In this turbid atmosphere of fear, distrust and hopelessness, the junior doctors in West Bengal have been forced to avoid working within the hospital premises and instead have taken alternative modes to discharge our duty of providing health care services to the citizens," the letter read.



The Kolkata doctors' protest continued on Friday despite rains outside the Swasthya Bhawan in the Salt Lake Area.



The letter comes a day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged the Kolkata doctors' protest to end and the agitating medicos to return to work. "I am ready to resign as West Bengal CM. I am not concerned about the post. I want justice for the victim. I am only concerned about ordinary people getting medical service."



