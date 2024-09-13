I will socially boycott CM: Governor Ananda Bose slams Mamata Banerjee, calls her 'Lady Macbeth of West Bengal'

He said that CM Banerjee, who is also the Home Minister and Health Minister, has failed to maintain law and order in the state

Mamata Banerjee. Pic/PTI

Governor CV Ananda Bose has said that in "solidarity" with the Bengal society he would "socially boycott" Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and called her "Lady Macbeth of West Bengal". He said there is violence in the street, hospital, and cities in Bengal after the rape and murder incident at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, and the government has "failed in its duties" in assuaging the sentiments of the victim's parents and the society.

"In solidarity with the Bengal society, I resolve that I will socially boycott the Chief Minister. Socially boycott means I will not be sharing any public platform with the Chief Minister nor will I participate in any public program which involves the Chief Minister. My role as Governor will be confined to the constitutional obligations. Nothing more, nothing less. I am deeply pained that serious allegations of a criminal nature have been levelled against the highest officer who is supposed to prevent crime in Kolkata, the Kolkata Police Commissioner," the Governor said in a video message released on Thursday. He said that CM Banerjee, who is also the Home Minister and Health Minister, has failed to maintain law and order in the state.

"In my assessment, the government has failed in its duties in assuaging the sentiments of the parents and the society. The Home Minister has failed in her responsibility to maintain law and order. The Health Minister miserably failed to contain the liquidation of the medical system in the state. It is irony that the Health Minister happens to be the Home Minister. The Lady Macbeth of West Bengal holds the waters of Hoogly but cannot cleanse the tainted hands. The Home Minister is CM and CM is protesting instead of protecting. There is violence in the street, hospital, and cities," the Governor said.

He said that the parents of the departed have already said that they have written not only to the Governor but also to the Chief Minister about the suspicious activities of the Commissioner of Police. "The scene of crime leads us to believe that he (Commissioner) was actively conniving in erasing the evidence. The Police Commissioner was not invited to Raj Bhawan on Independence Day but he gate-crushed which according to experts is criminal in nature. There was demand to take action against him for his alleged complicity in RG Kar crime. This was brought to the notice of CM but no action has been taken. Criminal action needs to be initiated against the Commissioner of Police as the law demands. The disinformation brigade of the Nabanna cannot erase the truth," he added.

Earlier, CM Mamata Banerjee urged the protesting doctors to return to work, adding that she has no greed for the CM post, but is more concerned about justice for the RG Kar rape-murder victim and treatment for ordinary citizens. While addressing a press conference, Mamata Banerjee said, "I am ready to resign from the Chief Minister of West Bengal. I am not concerned about the post. I want justice for the victim, I am only concerned about ordinary people getting medical service." The second-year postgraduate medical student was allegedly raped and murdered inside the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

