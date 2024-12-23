Breaking News
Adani Defence acquires majority stake in Air Works India for Rs 400 crore
Fire breaks out in scrap godown in Mumbai, no injuries reported so far
MMRDA accelerates infra push, secures crucial approvals for projects in Mumbai
Mumbai Police recover 3 kg of gold worth Rs 2.4 crore from burglar
Filmmaker Shyam Benegal has died aged 90 after suffering from kidney ailment, confirms daughter
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Kuldeep Sengars bail extended till Jan 20

Kuldeep Sengar’s bail extended till Jan 20

Updated on: 24 December,2024 08:30 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

“The order be communicated to the jail superintendent concerned,” Justice Ohri said.

Kuldeep Sengar’s bail extended till Jan 20

Kuldeep Sengar ex-BJP leader

Listen to this article
Kuldeep Sengar’s bail extended till Jan 20
x
00:00

The Delhi High Court on Monday extended till January 20, the interim bail of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Sengar, who is serving a 10-year jail term in the custodial death case of the Unnao rape survivor’s father.


Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri, while hearing Sengar’s plea to extend the interim bail on medical grounds, noted that a division bench of the high court has also extended his interim suspension of sentence for further one month in the main Unnao rape case.


“In view of the December 20 order of the division bench the appellant’s sentence shall remain suspended till January 20, 2025, on which date he would surrender. “The order be communicated to the jail superintendent concerned,” Justice Ohri said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

delhi high court sexual crime Delhi Crime Cyber crime national news new delhi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK