Kuldeep Sengar’s bail extended till Jan 20

Kuldeep Sengar ex-BJP leader

The Delhi High Court on Monday extended till January 20, the interim bail of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Sengar, who is serving a 10-year jail term in the custodial death case of the Unnao rape survivor’s father.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri, while hearing Sengar’s plea to extend the interim bail on medical grounds, noted that a division bench of the high court has also extended his interim suspension of sentence for further one month in the main Unnao rape case.

“In view of the December 20 order of the division bench the appellant’s sentence shall remain suspended till January 20, 2025, on which date he would surrender. “The order be communicated to the jail superintendent concerned,” Justice Ohri said.

