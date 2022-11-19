×
Updated on: 19 November,2022 10:24 AM IST  |  Nalanda (Bihar)
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the loss of life in the incident that occurred in Bhagan Bigha area under the Wena Police Station limits, a senior officer said

Labourer dies as portion of under construction bridge collapses in Bihar

Representational image. Pic/iStock


One labourer died and another was injured on Friday after a portion of an under construction bridge collapsed in Bihar's Nalanda district, police said.


Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the loss of life in the incident that occurred in Bhagan Bigha area under the Wena Police Station limits, a senior officer said.



Kumar instructed officials concerned to provide financial assistance from the CM Relief Fund to the next of kin of the deceased and to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured person, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office in Patna.


"Pained by the tragedy. My condolence to the bereaved family," Kumar said.

Wena Police Station's SHO Mukesh Kumar Srivastava said, "According to preliminary reports, the incident took place when materials of the under construction bridge were being shifted from one place to another. During the process, a portion of the structure collapsed on the labourers working there. One died on the spot and another sustained injuries. Further investigation is on."

The possibility of some workers still trapped under the debris cannot be ruled out, he said, adding that search operation is on.

