Ladakh: 6 killed, 22 injured after bus falls into gorge

Updated on: 22 August,2024 03:36 PM IST  |  Leh
mid-day online correspondent |

The bus was taking staff members of a school to a wedding function when it fell into the gorge in the Durbuk area, an official said

Representational Pic/File

At least six people were killed and 22 more injured when a bus skidded off the road and fell into a 200-feet-deep gorge in Ladakh's Leh district, officials said, reported the PTI.


The bus, taking staff members of a school to a wedding function, fell into the gorge in the Durbuk area, Leh Deputy Commissioner Santosh Sukhadeve told PTI.



The official said personnel of the district administration and police admitted the injured to a local hospital, where they were given first aid.


According to the PTI, helicopters are being used to move the 22 injured people to the SNM Hospital and army hospital in Leh.

The condition of two of those injured is critical, Sukhadeve said.

Five killed, three injured in road accident in Bihar's Bhojpur

Meanwhile, in an another incident, at least five people, including two women and a child, were killed and three others critically injured when the jeep in which they were travelling hit a road divider in Bihar's Bhojpur district in the early hours of Thursday, police said, according to the PTI.

The jeep hit the road divider on the Ara-Buxar road near Bibiganj bridge, under the jurisdiction of Gajrajganj police station, they said.

A Bhojpur police statement said, "The deceased have been identified as Bhoop Narayan Pathak (56), Bipul Pathak (26), Renu Devi (55), Arpita Pathak (25) and Harsh Kumar (3). Injured are: Khushi Kumari (22), Madhu Devi (27) and Beli Kumari (5). All injured have been admitted to Ara district hospital. All victims are residents of Kamaria village in Bhojpur district," as per the PTI.

Family members of the deceased have been informed and bodies have been sent for the post-mortem examination, it added.

It is suspected that all deceased belonged to a single family.

Earlier, Gajrajgan police station in-charge Hari Prasad Sharma told reporters, "It is suspected that the driver of the jeep lost control of the vehicle and hit the road divider. While three people died on the spot, two others succumbed to their injuries during treatment," the news agency reported on Thursday.

Police are further investigating the matter, he said.

(with PTI inputs)

