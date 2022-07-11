Breaking News
Landslide on road to Bhimashankar temple in Maharashtra; none hurt

Updated on: 11 July,2022 02:35 PM IST  |  Pune
Bhimashankar, located about 100 km from Pune in Khed taluka and over 200 km from Mumbai

Representative image


A landslide took place on a road leading to the famous Bhimashankar temple in Maharashtra's Pune district in the early hours of Monday following heavy rains, officials said.

No one was injured or trapped in the debris, they said.




Bhimashankar, located about 100 km from Pune in Khed taluka and over 200 km from Mumbai, is one of the 12 'jyotirlingas' in the country.


The landslide took place around 3 am on the Pokhari Ghat, Public Works Department official Suresh Pathade said, adding that there was no report of any casualty.

The debris came crashing down, blocking the Ghodegaon-Bhimashankar road partially, police said.

"Due to the landslide, the road was partially blocked, but one side was open for vehicular movement. The debris is being removed," Ghodegaon police station's assistant inspector Jeevan Mane said.

Pune district has been witnessing heavy rains since the last few days.

