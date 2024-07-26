Landslide, tree fall on Goa-Karnataka border hit traffic on South Western Railway

Panaji, July 26 (PTI) The movement of five trains were affected on the South Western Railway due to a landslide between Dudhsagar and Sonaulim sections on the Goa-Karnataka border shortly after Thursday midnight, an official said on Friday.

The track was also closed after a tree fell between Londa and Tinaighat (Karnataka side of the border) affecting the overhead power supply.

South Western Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer Dr Manjunath Kanamadi said that both incidents were reported at 0.55 am on Friday, and the train traffic resumed around 6 am after clearing the debris and the fallen tree.

The official said that Train No 17310, which arrived at 1 am at Sonaulim was backed to Kulem station (in Goa), while Train No 17419 was regulated at Londa (Karnataka) from 01.40 am onwards.

Train No. 17309 was regulated at Alnavar station (Karnataka) from 01.55 am onwards, while Train 12780 was regulated at Belagavi (Karnataka) from 01.35 am onwards. Vasco-Jasidih Express (17321) was rescheduled to leave from Vasco at 07.50 am, he said.

After the tracks were cleared, Train No. 17419 departed from Londa at 06.00 am and Train 17309 left Alnavar at 06.05 am, he said. PTI RPS NR

