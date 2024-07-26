Breaking News
IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai and Thane, red alert for Palghar
Mumbai: Temple priest injured in knife attack, two booked
Tansa Dam overflows after reaching its full capacity
Was asked to sign affidavits against Thackerays, Sharad Pawar: Anil Deshmukh
Man killed in Worli spa by 2 unidentified persons
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Landslide tree fall on Goa Karnataka border hit traffic on South Western Railway

Landslide, tree fall on Goa-Karnataka border hit traffic on South Western Railway

Updated on: 26 July,2024 09:11 AM IST  |  Panaji
PTI |

Top

Panaji, July 26 (PTI) The movement of five trains were affected on the South Western Railway due to a landslide between Dudhsagar and Sonaulim sections on the Goa-Karnataka border shortly after Thursday midnight, an official said on Friday.

Landslide, tree fall on Goa-Karnataka border hit traffic on South Western Railway

Representative Image. File Photo

Listen to this article
Landslide, tree fall on Goa-Karnataka border hit traffic on South Western Railway
x
00:00

The movement of five trains were affected on the South Western Railway due to a landslide between Dudhsagar and Sonaulim sections on the Goa-Karnataka border shortly after Thursday midnight, an official said on Friday.


The track was also closed after a tree fell between Londa and Tinaighat (Karnataka side of the border) affecting the overhead power supply.



South Western Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer Dr Manjunath Kanamadi said that both incidents were reported at 0.55 am on Friday, and the train traffic resumed around 6 am after clearing the debris and the fallen tree.


The official said that Train No 17310, which arrived at 1 am at Sonaulim was backed to Kulem station (in Goa), while Train No 17419 was regulated at Londa (Karnataka) from 01.40 am onwards.

Train No. 17309 was regulated at Alnavar station (Karnataka) from 01.55 am onwards, while Train 12780 was regulated at Belagavi (Karnataka) from 01.35 am onwards. Vasco-Jasidih Express (17321) was rescheduled to leave from Vasco at 07.50 am, he said.

After the tracks were cleared, Train No. 17419 departed from Londa at 06.00 am and Train 17309 left Alnavar at 06.05 am, he said. PTI RPS NR

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

karnataka goa Accident indian railways panaji

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK