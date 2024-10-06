The police have collected samples of food from the institute in the Latur polytechnic food poisoning incident

Students of the polytechnic, who fell sick owing to suspected food poisoning after having dinner at their hostel, being brought to a hospital for treatment in Latur, Maharashtra, on Saturday, October 5. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Latur polytechnic food poisoning: All 50 students discharged from hospital after treatment x 00:00

Fifty female students of a government college in Latur city of Maharashtra were hospitalised for suspected food poisoning after having dinner at their hostel. All of them were discharged by Sunday evening, a senior health official told news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hostel is a part of the Puranmal Lahoti Government Polytechnic, which houses 324 female students.

On Saturday evening, around 7 pm, the students had dinner that included rice, chapattis, okra curry, and lentil soup. By 8.30 pm, many of them began feeling nauseous, and some started vomiting. The students were quickly taken to Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), PTI reported.

"Nearly 50 students were admitted to the hospital for treatment by midnight. The medical staff began treatment immediately, and administered saline. Twenty of them were discharged by 3 am, and the rest by Sunday evening," said GMCH Dean Dr Uday Mohite.

The principal of the polytechnic, VD Nitnawre, informed Shivajinagar Police about the Latur polytechnic food poisoning incident. The police collected food samples and other items as part of their investigation.

"The contract for the college mess was awarded to a person named Manisha Dobgave, and the police are currently inquiring with her," he added.

Nitnawre also addressed false claims circulating on social media that suggested the meals contained lizards and insects. "These reports are untrue," he stated.

Resident Deputy Collector Keshav Netke mentioned that results from the food samples would be available by Monday or Tuesday.

Latur Lok Sabha MP Shivaji Kalge visited the hospital late Saturday night, urging Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge to ensure that the affected students received adequate care and advanced treatment.

In response to the Latur polytechnic food poisoning incident, members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a sit-in protest outside the institute on Sunday morning. The protesters demanded appropriate treatment for the affected students and strict action against those responsible for the Latur polytechnic food poisoning incident. They asked the principal to take responsibility and resign immediately, and demanded that the food provider's contract be terminated without delay.

The student body warned that they would escalate their protests if their demands were not met.

(With PTI inputs)