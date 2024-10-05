The teenager was standing at the window of the complex in Wagle Estate when the incident took place, an official said

A 16-year-old boy died after falling from the 8th floor of a commercial building in Maharashtra's Thane district, a police official said on Saturday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the teenager who was identified as Pankaj Ramratan Yadav was standing at the window of the complex in Wagle Estate when the incident took place on Thursday at 8 pm, the Srinagar police station official said.

"The boy hails from Kurla in Mumbai. An accidental death case has been registered. A probe into the incident is underway," he added, the news agency reported.

Meanwhile, in an another incident at least seven students sustained minor injuries after their school bus overturned in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Saturday, the police said, reported the PTI.

The incident took place near Hardona village, an official said.

According to the PTI, about 40 students a school in Gadchandur town were travelling on the bus when it skidded and flipped over, the official said.

At least seven students suffered bruises. They were treated at a local hospital and discharged, he said, adding that a probe is underway.

Man attacked, killed for blackmailing woman in Thane; two held

A 24-year-old man was attacked and killed allegedly by a woman and her friend in Maharashtra's Thane city on Friday after he blackmailed her with objectionable photos, police said, reported the PTI.

The victim was attacked with a sickle in the Kopri area of the city in the morning, an official said.

The police have arrested a 20-year-old woman and her friend in connection with the attack, he said.

The victim had met the accused woman at a wedding in April and convinced her to go for a drive with him. The woman claimed that he drugged her, took her to his house and clicked objectionable photos of her, he said.

The accused has alleged that he blackmailed her and sent her messages threatening her to meet him, the official said, as per the PTI.

He said the woman confided in Dhumal, and the duo confronted the victim, asking him to delete the photos.

Following an argument, Dhumal allegedly attacked the victim with a sickle and killed him, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

