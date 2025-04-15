Breaking News
Updated on: 15 April,2025 07:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

The individual, identified as Ziauddhin Ansari from Gamdevi in Bhandup, was seen celebrating his birthday on April 11 with cakes that labeled him “King of Bhandup” and listed the criminal charges he faces

The accused with the themed cakes

The Bhandup police have initiated the process of externment (legal process of barring a person from residing in a specific area or locality for a set period) against a 27-year-old man accused of murder after a video showing him cutting birthday cakes decorated with IPC sections went viral on social media. The sections inscribed on the cakes are those under which he is currently booked.


The individual, identified as Ziauddhin Ansari from Gamdevi in Bhandup, was seen celebrating his birthday on April 11 with cakes that labeled him “King of Bhandup” and listed the criminal charges he faces. “He posed proudly with multiple cakes referencing serious offences. We’ve sent a request to the DCP to initiate externment proceedings as we have zero tolerance for such behaviour,” said a senior Bhandup police officer.


Ansari has at least eight serious criminal cases registered against him, including a 2015 murder for which he was arrested in Pune along with two others. Police said he has also been involved in extortion and is known to instil fear in the local community. Ansari has been booked under Section 270 ( public nuisance) of the BNS for cutting the cake.


“This is not just about celebrating a birthday. He used the occasion to glorify his criminal background online. We are taking strict action and will not allow individuals to promote criminal activities on social media,” the officer added.

