LeT terrorist and Hafiz Saeed's close aide Abu Qatal killed in Pakistan

Abu Qatal, a key Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative and one of the most wanted terrorists involved in the 2023 Rajouri attack and the 2024 Reasi bus attack, has been killed in Pakistan under mysterious circumstances, according to media reports.

Also known as Faisal Nadeem, Qatal was reportedly shot dead by unidentified attackers late on Saturday night.

Qatal had been a high-priority target for Indian security agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Indian Army, due to his role in orchestrating several deadly attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

A close aide of Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, he played a key role in the June 9, 2024, attack on a bus carrying Hindu pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. The brutal assault carried out under his leadership, left multiple people dead and several injured, raising fresh security concerns in the region.

He was also deeply involved in the 2023 Rajouri terror attack, where terrorists targeted civilians in Dhangri village on January 1, followed by an IED blast the next day.

The coordinated strikes claimed seven lives, including those of two children, and injured many others.

His name was prominently featured in the NIA's investigation, which exposed the role of Pakistan-based LeT handlers in recruiting and deploying terrorists across the border with the intent of targeting civilians, particularly from the minority community, as well as security forces.

Following extensive probes, the NIA had filed a chargesheet against five accused, including three Pakistan-based LeT commanders -- Abu Qatal, Saifullah alias Sajid Jutt (also known as Ali, Habibullah, and Nouman), and Mohd Qasim.

The chargesheet detailed how Qatal, along with his associates, had played a crucial role in planning and executing attacks to destabilize the region. Qasim, originally from India, had crossed into Pakistan in 2002 and later joined LeT.

The NIA's findings revealed that these LeT operatives had been directly responsible for training and infiltrating terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir, executing targeted attacks on civilians, and attempting to create unrest. Their operations were conducted under direct instructions from Pakistan-based handlers, who coordinated attacks remotely.

While the exact details of his killing remain undisclosed, his death marks a significant development in the fight against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Indian security agencies continue to monitor the situation.

