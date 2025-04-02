Breaking News
Mumbai, other cities to get e-bike taxis
Mumbai: Matunga-Wadala’s silence sends BMC a loud message
Mumbai weather updates: City to stay gloomy for three more days
Mumbai: Drug smuggler wanted in Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana escapes from Dahisar to US
Mumbai: Cracks before cars! Samruddhi Highway stretch raises quality concerns
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > News > India News > Article > Local cuisine to be available in more trains says Railway Minister Vaishnaw

Local cuisine to be available in more trains, says Railway Minister Vaishnaw

Updated on: 02 April,2025 01:46 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The minister's response was to queries from DMK member Sumathy Thamizhachi Thangapandian, who requested that South Indian cuisine should also be available on Vande Bharat trains running in Tamil Nadu.

Local cuisine to be available in more trains, says Railway Minister Vaishnaw

File Pic

Listen to this article
Local cuisine to be available in more trains, says Railway Minister Vaishnaw
x
00:00

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said more trains will have local cuisines depending on the region they are passing through and that an important experiment in this regard has been started under the Southern Railways.


The minister's response was to queries from DMK member Sumathy Thamizhachi Thangapandian, who requested that South Indian cuisine should also be available on Vande Bharat trains running in Tamil Nadu.


Thangapandianan also mentioned that pantry workers are predominantly speaking Hindi which is making it difficult for the passengers to communicate about their needs.


During the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, Vaishnaw said the railways has done an important experiment in Southern Railways to make sure that local cuisine is served to the passengers.

"More and more trains will be getting local cuisine. That programme will be for the entire country, whichever train is passing through one particular region, railways is now trying to get the delightful experience of that cuisine for the passengers whether it is in eastern, western, north or south side.... That is a continuous improvement process we are taking up," the minister said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news India news indian railways Bullet Train Railways

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK