Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Monday as protests by opposition members regarding the Adani indictment row, recent violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, and other issues persist, PTI reported.

According to PTI, as soon as the House reconvened at 12 noon following the first adjournment, members of the opposition hurried into the Well and started raising slogans and issues of the indictment of Gautam Adani in a US court on bribery charges and the violence-hit Sambhal.

While few members were in the Well, other members stood in the aisle and raised slogans.

Amid the uproar, the Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024 was introduced by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal.

The BJP's Sandhya Ray, who was in the chair, requested the protestors to allow the House to function. She highlighted that the voters of the country were watching and their issues must be voiced, PTI reported.

With the opposition members not backing down, Ray adjourned the House for the day.

When the House started at 11 am on Monday, opposition members rushed into the Well demanding discussion on the issues being raised by them.

Speaker Om Birla asked them to allow the Question Hour and said they could take up their issues later on. One question was eventually taken up amid chaos, PTI reported.

However, the opposition members did not pay heed to the speaker's request, after which he adjourned the House till 12 noon.

Last week, Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned due to protests by the opposition members regarding the same issues.

Before the House assembled, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju was seen having a chat with Congress leader K C Venugopal near the opposition benches. Congress member Gaurav Gogoi and DMK leader T R Baalu were also in attendance.

Following the first adjournment, a few opposition leaders including Congress' Venugopal, DMK's Baalu, TMC's Kalyan Banerjee and Samajwadi Party members Dharmendra Yadav and Zia ur Rehman Barq were seen going to the speaker's office together, PTI reported.

The Adani Group has defended that Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar have not been charged with any violations of the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) in the indictment filed by US authorities in a court in New York over a bribery case.

