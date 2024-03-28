Breaking News
ED summons for Amol Kirtikar | 9 am: Named as candidate; 10 am: ED comes calling
AI voice scam cases swamp cyber cell: Sounded just like my son!
Mumbai: Oshiwara Ponzi scammer nabbed from Uttarakhand
Mumbai: Man killed for forcing coworker to drink
Mumbai: ‘Superior authority’ puts off Sion bridge closure
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Lok Sabha elections 2024 Rs 176 crore cash sized in Maharashtras Gondia amid poll code
<< Back to Elections 2024

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Rs 1.76 crore cash sized in Maharashtra's Gondia amid poll code

Updated on: 28 March,2024 06:27 PM IST  |  Gondia
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The administration of Gondia district in Maharashtra seized Rs 1.76 crore cash from two places ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Rs 1.76 crore cash sized in Maharashtra's Gondia amid poll code

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Rs 1.76 crore cash sized in Maharashtra's Gondia amid poll code
x
00:00

The administration of Gondia district in Maharashtra has seized Rs 1.76 crore cash from two places ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, officials said, reported the PTI.


According to the PTI, in the first case, the cash worth Rs 1.71 crore was seized at the check-post of Soni village and Rs 5 lakh from the Murdoli village check-post.


The cash was possessed by people in contravention of the Election Commission of India's directives as one has to upload the details of the cash that he or she is carrying on the Election Seizure Management System (ESMS) of the ECI, as per the PTI.


Meanwhile, last week, Rs 23 crore cash, 17 lakh litre liquor, and 699 kg drugs from different parts of the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Maharashtra since March 1 were seized by the authorities, the state Chief Electoral Officer S. Chockalingam had said on Saturday, reported the PTI.

Addressing a press conference, the CEO also said preventive action has been taken against 13,141 persons so far, as per the PTI.

According to the news agency, as per the poll schedule for the 2024 general elections, Maharashtra, which sends 48 members to Lok Sabha, is scheduled to vote in five phases from April 19 to May 20.

"The highest number of cash seizures at Rs 3.6 crore was in Mumbai suburban district," Chockalingam said.

Maharashtra has 9.2 crore registered voters and 1,84,841 new voters have been added to the list between March 17 and 22, he added, the news agency reported.

He said 10 nominations have been filed so far for the first phase of polling since March 20 including one nomination in Ramtek, five in Nagpur, two in Bhandara-Gondiya, and two in Gadchiroli-Chimur constituency.

No nomination has been received in Chandrapur, as per the PTI.

Earlier, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had last week announced that the Lok Sabha election in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20. Counting of votes will be held on June 4.

In the first phase, scheduled for April 19, 2024, voters in five key constituencies, including Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara Gondia, Gadchiroli Chimur, and Chandrapur, will cast their votes.

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Do you believe that electronic voting machines are tamper-proof and reliable?
maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Election Commission India news national news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK