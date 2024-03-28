Bollywood actor Govinda officially joined Shiv Sena in presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in Mumbai

Govinda on Thursday joined Shiv Sena. Pic/CMO

Listen to this article Lok Sabha elections 2024: Actor Govinda joins CM Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Mumbai x 00:00

Bollywood actor Govinda on Thursday officially joined Shiv Sena in presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in Mumbai ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Earlier, there had been speculations that CM Eknath Shinde could have possibly convinced former MP Govinda to be Shiv Sena’s candidate from Mumbai North West against the Uddhav Thackeray Sena’s Amol Kirtikar.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2004, Govinda had broken the BJP's five-term winning streak in Mumbai North. During his political tenure, the famous 'Virar ka Chokra' invited more criticism than accolades. Fed up, he quit politics before his five-year term ended. He has stayed away from politics since then. Govinda is reported to have met CM Shinde recently and that meeting triggered the talks of his comeback to the business of politics.

Govinda had emerged as a "giant killer" in 2004 when, as the Congress candidate, he defeated BJP stalwart Ram Naik in the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat.

CM Eknath Shinde welcomed the 60-year-old actor into his party, saying he was a popular figure in all sections of society.

Speaking on the occasion, Govinda, who started his acting career in the 1980s, said after his first stint in politics from 2004 to 2009, he never felt he would again come back to the same field, as per the PTI.

"I am back (in politics) after a 14-year-long 'vanvas' (exile)," he remarked, according to the PTI.

Govinda said he would work in the art and culture field if given a chance.

Mumbai looks more beautiful and developed since Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has become CM, he noted.

The actor said development of the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was unbelievable.

CM Shinde, who took over as CM in June 2022, said there is positivity and prosperity in Mumbai and pollution levels are also coming down in the metropolis.

The CM maintained the versatile actor has joined his party without any pre-conditions and rejected suggestions that the entry was linked to elections.

"Govinda stands for progress. He is impressed with Modiji's development policies. He wants to do something for the welfare and progress of the film industry. I am sure he will be the link between the government and the film industry. He has joined us without any conditions," Shinde asserted, according to the PTI.

"Govinda has ended his vanvas and come to Ram rajya," noted the Shiv Sena leader, whose party is an ally of the BJP.

"My government is pro-development and pro-people, and he was impressed (with its policies)," the CM said.

Asked whether the actor will be fielded from the Mumbai North-West Lok Sabha seat, Shinde clarified he hadn't put any conditions.

"He just wants to work for the film industry," he said, adding Govinda hasn't joined the party for an election ticket.

Shinde said the Shiv Sena, which heads the governing 'Mahayuti' coalition in the state, will soon release its list of Lok Sabha candidates.

"The Mahayuti is contesting all 48 seats (in Maharashtra). Ours is not a government which runs from home. We are field people and work for the welfare of people," the CM maintained.

The ruling coalition consists of the Shiv Sena, the BJP and the NCP led by Ajit Pawar.

To a question on NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Jayant Patil calling Govinda a "flop actor", Shinde emphasised that insulting a film artist amounts to showing disrespect to the entire entertainment industry.

Asked about Shiv Sena leader Vijay Shivtare contesting from the Baramati Lok Sabha seat, the home turf of deputy CM Ajit Pawar in Pune district, Shinde said his colleague has clarified that the party's decision on the matter was final for him and added "I am thankful to him".

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!