Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, during a rally in Maharashtra's Parbhani said that the Lok Sabha elections 2024 are a fight between dictatorship and democracy

Uddhav Thackeray. File Pic

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said the Lok Sabha elections 2024 are a fight between dictatorship and democracy, reported the PTI.

Addressing a campaign rally in Parbhani city of Maharashtra for Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee and sitting MP Sanjay Jadhav, Uddhav Thackeray targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on a host of issues including dynastic politics, as per the PTI.

"This election in Parbhani is not local. This is a fight between dictatorship and democracy," he said.

Sanjay Jadhav is pitted against Mahadev Jankar of Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, who is the joint candidate of the Mahayuti alliance of the Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, BJP, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, and Panjabrao Dakh of the Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) from Parbhani Lok Sabha constituency.

Uddhav Thackeray alleged that ministers in the Maharashtra cabinet are disrespecting women by using foul language on television channels, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah keep mum, according to the PTI.

"They call Shiv Sena 'nakli' (duplicate) but they don't utter a word when a minister from Marathwada region (Abdul Sattar), who is sitting with BJP, uses abusive language against women," he said, the news agency reported on Tuesday.

Since BJP knows that PM Modi's face will not attract votes in Maharashtra, they are using the face of Bal Thackeray and trying to fool people, he alleged.

"People will decide whether they want dynasts or not, but when they (BJP) talk about political dynasties of Opposition parties, we will talk about the politics of monopoly," Uddhav Thackeray added, the PTI reported.

In a jibe at BJP, Uddhav Thackeray said a new "season" (episode) has started on OTT platforms called "Jumla 3".

"Earlier, two seasons came in 2014 and 2019 (referring to elections) and the third one is 2024. Actors, villains, and story writers are the same. How many times such seasons are to be seen? It should be stopped. They have spoiled the entire country and Maharashtra," Uddhav Thackeray said.

Maharashtra's Parbhani will vote in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on April 26.

(with PTI inputs)

