Lok Sabha elections 2024: AAP's Sanjay Singh meets Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

Sanjay Singh with Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence in the national capital on Sunday and discussed the INDIA bloc's Common Minimum Programme (CMP) in the Lok Sabha polls.

The meeting also touched upon the development of a common manifesto, with Singh expressing optimism about reaching a decision soon. This was his first meeting with Kharge after being released from prison.

On his meeting with Kharge, Singh said, "He (Kharge) encourages us in the House. He is our leader of the opposition. After being released from jail, I had to meet him and take his blessings for the upcoming fight."

"We also kept the proposal of issuing an INDIA bloc's Common Minimum Programme (CMP), in order to tell about key issues we will put forward before people after the formation of the INDIA bloc government," the AAP's Rajya Sabha MP said.

Speaking about other issues discussed during the meeting, the AAP MP said, "We also spoke about how democracy and the Constitution are being throttled, how Opposition leaders are being arrested and put in jails, how the ED, CBI are being misused, and how Arvind Kejirwal's basic rights are being denied."

Kejriwal is lodged in Tihar Jail after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate(ED) in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged liquor scam in Delhi.

Delhi will go to the polls on May 25. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won all seven seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The counting of votes will be done on June 4.

