Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP launches manifesto 'Sankalp Patra' ahead of polls

BJP's manifesto for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 promises execution of initiatives such as 'One Nation, One Election' & a single electoral roll to simplify electoral process.

PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman & JP Nadda at manifesto release/ X

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Sunday morning, unveiled its manifesto, titled 'Sankalp Patra', for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 with the theme 'Modi's Guarantee'. The manifesto focuses on development, women's welfare, and the vision for a 'Developed India'.

One of the key highlights of the BJP's agenda is the designation of 2025 as the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Year'. BJP's manifesto for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 promises the execution of initiatives such as 'One Nation, One Election' & a single electoral roll to simplify the electoral process, reported ANI.

According to the news agency report, the manifesto for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 also pledges to empower more women, create more Lakhpati Didis and institute schemes such as the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, which will eliminate electricity expenses.

It also includes lofty goals such as India's bid for the 2036 Olympics, the implementation of the National Education Policy, and the passage of legislation to prevent paper leaks, the report further added.

Furthermore, the BJP has made mentions of their grandiose aspirations, including making India the world's third-largest economy and establishing the country as a "global manufacturing hub", in the manifesto 'Sankalp Patra'.

The manifesto was released in the presence of prominent BJP leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and party President JP Nadda.

During the unveiling, JP Nadda highlighted the party's achievements in the past decade, attributing them to the clear mandate given by the people, the report added.

The BJP's manifesto committee, headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, considered over 1.5 million suggestions, including inputs from the NaMo app and videos, to finalise the manifesto.

The Lok Sabha elections 2024 are scheduled to be held from April 19 to June 1, 2024, across seven phases, with results expected on June 4. These elections will involve around 970 million eligible voters, coinciding with legislative assembly elections in several states and by-elections for 35 seats across 16 states.

Read the entire manifesto here