Lok Sabha Elections 2024 BJP releases 12th list of candidates fields Abhijit Das against Mamatas nephew in Diamond Harbour
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP releases 12th list of candidates; fields Abhijit Das against Mamata's nephew in Diamond Harbour

Updated on: 16 April,2024 05:26 PM IST  |  Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

For Uttar Pradesh, Vishwadeep Singh and Shashank Mani Tripathi will contest from Firozabad and Deoria respectively on BJP tickets in Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP releases 12th list of candidates; fields Abhijit Das against Mamata's nephew in Diamond Harbour

PM Modi, Amit Shah and other leaders unveiled manifesto/ X

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its 12th list of candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, which includes seats in Maharashtra, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.


In a calculated move, the BJP has nominated Abhijit Das (Bobby) to face Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in the Diamond Harbour constituency. This seat is considered a stronghold of the ruling Trinamool Congress Party, reported ANI.


Notably, in the preceding Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Abhishek Banerjee defeated the BJP's Nilanjan Roy by a margin of 3,20,594 votes, the report stated.


Additionally, the BJP has named Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhonsle as its candidate from Maharashtra's Satara constituency.

In Punjab, the party's candidates include Manjeet Singh Miawind from Khadoor Sahib, Anita Som Parkash from Hoshiarpur, and Parampal Kaur Sidhu from Bathinda, the report added.

For Uttar Pradesh, Vishwadeep Singh and Shashank Mani Tripathi will contest from Firozabad and Deoria respectively on BJP tickets in Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

The BJP has also named candidates for Assembly by-elections in Uttar Pradesh and Telangana. In Uttar Pradesh, the party's nominees for various constituencies include Arvind Singh, OP Shrivastava, Shailendra Singh Sahu, and Shravan Gond. Meanwhile, TN Vamsha Tilak will run from Secunderabad Cantt in Telangana.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in West Bengal will be held in numerous phases, from April 19 to June 1. The elections in Maharashtra will take place in five phases from April 19 to May 20, while Punjab will vote for 13 seats on June 1.

Vote counting for the general elections is scheduled for June 4.

Udayanraje Bhosale on his nomination for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

BJP's candidate for the Satara seat, Udayanraje Bhosale, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, speaking about his nomination said, "This is a national election and candidates were announced as per the phases. Satara votes in the third phase on May 7 and the candidature has been announced at the right time. I am confident of winning the seat by over two lakh votes."

BJP Lok Sabha Elections 2024 2024 lok sabha elections India news national news
