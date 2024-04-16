LS polls: 3 days ahead of voting, Nitin Gadkari unveils manifesto for Nagpur, promises new jobs

Union minister Nitin Gadkari is BJP candidate for Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency, which will go for polling on April 19

Union minister and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Nagpur, Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday released his own manifesto, underlining his vision for Nagpur for next five years. Nagpur, which falls in the Vidharbha region of Maharashtra, will vote for Lok Sabha elections in the first phase on Friday, April 19.

Gadkari in his 'Nagpur Sankalp Patra'- the election manifesto he promised to create one lakh jobs in the next five years if re-elected and put the urban constituency in Maharashtra among top five cities in terms of development and cleanliness, reported news wire PTI. Gadkari is the sitting MP from Nagpur, a very popular national leader and has been nominated the third time this Lok Sabha polls.

As per PTI report, Gadkari also said that with the help of state and central governments he will help towards giving ownership rights to residents of unauthorised slums on regularisation and help them in construction of new houses. He added that 100 gardens will come up in various parts of the Nagpur, including the existing ones which will be renovated.

Addressing a press conference after releasing the document three days ahead of polling, the 66-year-old senior BJP leader also gave account of the work done by him as an MP in the last ten years. Gadkari emphasised that in his third term he will work towards making Nagpur 'sundar and swachh' (beautiful and clean) and putting it among top five cities in the country in terms of development, sanitation and hygiene, reported PTI.

The union minister for transport, Gadkari said creating truck terminals, metro gauge lanes, new four-lane railway tracks and logistics parks in Nagpur, among other initiatives, will be among his priorities.

Nagpur is considered as the second capital of Maharashtra, and also popularly known as the 'orange city' as it produces oranges majorly. The city will not face water shortage till 2070 and 25 lakh orange saplings will be also planted, Gadkari said.

Gadkari fought the Lok Sabha polls from Nagpur for the first time in 2014 and and defeated seven-times Congress MP with high vote margin. He retained the seat defeating present Congress state president, Nana Patole in 2019. This election, the Congress has fielded Vikas Thakre against Gadkari.

