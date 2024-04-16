Breaking News
Uddhav Thackeray: 'Flaming torch' will reduce autocratic regime to ashes

Updated on: 16 April,2024 02:53 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Uddhav Thackeray emphasised relevance of burning torch symbol by referencing the Sena's triumph in the Andheri bypoll last year.

Uddhav Thackeray: 'Flaming torch' will reduce autocratic regime to ashes

Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday held a press conference in Mumbai/ Ashish Raje

Uddhav Thackeray: 'Flaming torch' will reduce autocratic regime to ashes
Uddhav Thackeray, the leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), implied on Tuesday that the country's dictatorial administration will fall, symbolising his party's electoral symbol, the "flaming torch," as a subtle jab at the BJP-led central government, reported PTI. 


According to the report, at a press conference that followed the publication of a promotional song that featured the party's election symbol, Thackeray declared that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) parties, which are made up of the Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena, will soon present a united manifesto.


Although the Congress has already unveiled its manifesto, Thackeray stressed that the MVA's combined manifesto will have elements unique to Maharashtra, the report added. 


"The flaming torch symbol has reached every nook and corner of Maharashtra. Now, the flaming torch will reduce to ashes the autocratic regime," Thackeray said.

Thackeray emphasised the relevance of the burning torch symbol by referencing the Sena's triumph in the Andheri bypoll last year, in which the symbol was crucial, the report added. 

The Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde received the bow and arrow symbol from the Election Commission of India (ECI) last year, while the Uddhav-led faction received the fiery torch symbol.

Uddhav Thackeray, on Monday, had countered Union Home Minister Amit Shah who had said that the BJP had not engineered a split in Shiv Sena and NCP rather the parties were split because of "Uddhav's love for his son (Aaditya Thackeray, an MLA) and Sharad Pawar's love for his daughter (Baramati MP Supriya Sule)".

Speaking about it, Thackeray was quoted in the PTI report as saying, "Amit Shah should not forget that his party colleague Devendra Fadnavis had proudly claimed he came back to power by breaking two parties. Shah and his party leaders must at least maintain a common political line."

