Lok Sabha elections 2024 BJP to gain in east south may win over 300 seats says Prashant Kishor
Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP to gain in east, south, may win over 300 seats, says Prashant Kishor

Updated on: 08 April,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies

They (BJP) will either be first or second party in Telangana which is a big thing

Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP to gain in east, south, may win over 300 seats, says Prashant Kishor

Validating the BJP’s claims, eminent political strategist Prashant Kishor said the ruling party will add significantly to its seats and vote share in south and east India, the two regions where its hold is weak-to-non-existent, barring Karnataka.


In an interaction with PTI editors, Kishor also said despite the BJP’s apparent dominance, neither the party nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi is invincible, pointing out that the opposition had three distinct and realistic chances of stopping the BJP juggernaut but frittered away the opportunities because of laziness and misplaced strategies.


“They (BJP) will either be first or second party in Telangana which is a big thing. They will be number one in Odisha for sure. You would be surprised as, in all likelihood, to my mind, the BJP is going to be the number one party in West Bengal,” he said. In Tamil he said, BJP’s vote share may hit double-digit percentage.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

bharatiya janata party narendra modi PM Modi karnataka national news new delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2024
