BJP releases eight list of 11 candidates for Lok Sabha elections 2024; check full list here

Updated on: 31 March,2024 08:49 AM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Leaders like Bhartruhari Mahtab, who was earlier with BJD; Ravneet Singh Bittu, who was earlier with Congress; Sushil Kumar Rinku, who was earlier with the AAP Party; and the wife of Captain Amarinder Singh, Preneet Kaur, who was earlier with Congress

Representational Image

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) released the 8th list for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, with a total of 11 candidates from Odisha, Punjab and West Bengal.


The list includes the names of several leaders who recently joined the BJP from different parties.


In the 8th list released by the BJP, three candidates belong to Odisha, six from Punjab and two from West Bengal. The BJP has released the names of 418 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024.


Leaders like Bhartruhari Mahtab, who was earlier with BJD; Ravneet Singh Bittu, who was earlier with Congress; Sushil Kumar Rinku, who was earlier with the AAP Party; and the wife of Captain Amarinder Singh, Preneet Kaur, who was earlier with Congress; former Indian ambassador Taranjit Singh; and former IPS Officer Debashish Dhar have become part of the list released by the BJP.

The BJP replaced Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol with Dinesh Singh 'Babbu' in Punjab.

Taranjit Singh Sandhu has been fielded from Amritsar, Shushil Kumar Rinku from Jalandhar, Hans Raj Hans from Faridkot, and Preneet Kaur from Patiala.

It is pertinent to note that Hans Raj Hans will not contest from North West Delhi, where he won the seat in the 2019 polls. He has been fielded from Punjab's Faridkot.

The BJP has fielded two prominent personalities in West Bengal. One is former IPS Devashish Dhar, who has been fielded from Birbhum. The other is the famous doctor of the district, Dr. Pranat Tudu, who has been fielded from the reserved seat of tribal-dominated Jhargram (ST).

Six-time MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, who recently quit the BJD, has been fielded from Cuttack. Dr. Rabindra Narayan Behera has been fielded from Jajpur, while Sukanta Kumar Panigrahi will contest from Kandhamal.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held in seven phases beginning April 19.

Nearly 96.8 crore people are eligible to cast their votes in the upcoming polls at over 12 lakh polling stations.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19.

The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 282 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) managed to get only 44 seats.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 303 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) managed to get only 52 seats.

(With inputs from Agencies)

