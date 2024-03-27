Lok Sabha elections 2024: PM Modi, Amit Shah among 40 star campaigners of BJP in Maharashtra

Lok Sabha elections 2024: In the list, the party also named its chief JP Nadda, Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Giriraj Singh and Nityanand Rai, besides Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Pic/AFP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Sing and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are among the 40 star campaigners who would canvass for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra during the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

In the list, the party also named its chief JP Nadda, Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Anurag Thakur, besides Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Among the state leaders who found a place on the list are Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Narayan Rane, Chandrashekar Bawankule, Ashish Shelar, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Narayan Rane, Chandrakant (Dada) Patil, Pankaja Munde, Piyush Goyal, Girish Mahajan, Vijaykumar Gavit and Dhananjay Mahadik.

The BJP also named Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Union Minister Ramdas Athavale as their star campaigners.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20.

The state, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament after Uttar Pradesh. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 23 out of 25 contested seats, while the undivided Shiv Sena secured 18 out of 23 seats.

The undivided NCP, part of the opposition alliance, contested 19 seats and won four. Following the split in the Shiv Sena in 2022, Eknath Shinde faction aligned with the BJP.

The BJP has so far declared candidates for 23 seats in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said the remaining candidates of the Mahayuti alliance, also comprising the BJP and Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, will be declared on March 28.

"Our 99 per cent work on sharing of seats is completed. Names of the remaining candidates of Mahayuti will be declared in a joint press conference to be addressed by the chief minister, Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis, and myself," he said.

