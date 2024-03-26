Breaking News
Exclusive | Police's well-intentioned move backfires: Yeh drama band karo!
Mumbai: Why teachers are up in arms against state
BMC property tax crisis: Revenue falls to record low
Mumbai: A month later, FIR filed in society wedding blaze case
Mumbai: Man kills son who opposed his alcohol addiction
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Lok Sabha polls a contest between PM Modis leadership and Rahul Gandhi Fadnavis
<< Back to Elections 2024

Lok Sabha polls a contest between PM Modi's leadership and Rahul Gandhi: Fadnavis

Updated on: 26 March,2024 10:50 PM IST  |  Gadchiroli
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Fadnavis addressed a gathering in Vidharbha's Gadchiroli after the BJP candidate, Ashok Nete filed his nomination papers for upcoming Lok Sabha elections

Lok Sabha polls a contest between PM Modi's leadership and Rahul Gandhi: Fadnavis

Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic.

Listen to this article
Lok Sabha polls a contest between PM Modi's leadership and Rahul Gandhi: Fadnavis
x
00:00

Upcoming Lok Sabha elections are a fight between Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose government has lifted 25 crore people out of poverty and the leadership of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday, reported PTI.


Fadnavis addressed a gathering in Vidharbha's Gadchiroli after the BJP candidate, Ashok Nete filed his nomination papers for upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday evening. "This fight is not between Ashok Nete and Congress, but it is a fight between PM Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi," he said.


The Congress has fielded Namdev Krisan against Nete, the sitting MP of Gadchiroli-Chimur constituency. Tuesday was the deadline for filing nominations for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections. In Maharashtra, the first phase covers five Lok Sabha seats in the Vidarbha region -- Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondia, Gadchiroli-Chimur and Chandrapur. 


Voting for the first phase would be held at April 19. 

Fadnavis also said Modi has created a world record by lifting 25 crore people out of poverty in the last five years, adding that India will become 'Vikasit Bharat' under Modi's third term where there will be no poverty, unemployment, or inequality, and where the dreams of people will come true.

Fadnavis listed various welfare schemes launched by the Modi government for the welfare of tribals, Scheduled Castes and OBCs. He highlighted that Gadchiroli district, part of which is affected by Naxalism, will be transformed into an industrialised one in the next five years with scope for multiple employment opportunities without touching the water, land and forest of tribals, reported PTI.

(With PTI inputs)

 

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra India news Lok Sabha Elections 2024 congress rahul gandhi devendra fadnavis BJP
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK