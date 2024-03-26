Lok Sabha polls a contest between PM Modi's leadership and Rahul Gandhi: Fadnavis

Fadnavis addressed a gathering in Vidharbha's Gadchiroli after the BJP candidate, Ashok Nete filed his nomination papers for upcoming Lok Sabha elections

Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic.

Upcoming Lok Sabha elections are a fight between Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose government has lifted 25 crore people out of poverty and the leadership of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday, reported PTI.

Fadnavis addressed a gathering in Vidharbha's Gadchiroli after the BJP candidate, Ashok Nete filed his nomination papers for upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday evening. "This fight is not between Ashok Nete and Congress, but it is a fight between PM Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi," he said.

The Congress has fielded Namdev Krisan against Nete, the sitting MP of Gadchiroli-Chimur constituency. Tuesday was the deadline for filing nominations for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections. In Maharashtra, the first phase covers five Lok Sabha seats in the Vidarbha region -- Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondia, Gadchiroli-Chimur and Chandrapur.

Voting for the first phase would be held at April 19.

Fadnavis also said Modi has created a world record by lifting 25 crore people out of poverty in the last five years, adding that India will become 'Vikasit Bharat' under Modi's third term where there will be no poverty, unemployment, or inequality, and where the dreams of people will come true.

Fadnavis listed various welfare schemes launched by the Modi government for the welfare of tribals, Scheduled Castes and OBCs. He highlighted that Gadchiroli district, part of which is affected by Naxalism, will be transformed into an industrialised one in the next five years with scope for multiple employment opportunities without touching the water, land and forest of tribals, reported PTI.

(With PTI inputs)