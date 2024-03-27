Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Nitin Gadkari files his nomination from Nagpur; CM Shinde, Dy CM Fadnavis accompany veteran leader

Ahead of filing his nomination for Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the BJP leader took out a grandeur road show in the orange city.

Nitin Gadkari fiiles nomination in CM Shinde, Praful Patel & Devendra Fadnavis' presence/ X

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday filed his nomination for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Nagpur constituency. March 27 is the last day for filing nominations for Phase 1 of the upcoming polls which will begin on April 19.

Nitin Gadkari was accompanied by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Praful Patel from Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party. BJP state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule was also present.

"In the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shindeji, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ji, BJP State President Shri Chandrashekhar Bawankule ji, Nationalist Congress Party Working President MP Praful Patel ji, People's Republican Party President Jogendra Kawade ji, Bahujan Republican Ekta Manch President Kumbhare Sulekha ji, Mahayuti candidate from Ramtek Shri Raju Parve ji, all the workers and the public, I filed for nomination papers for Lok Sabha Elections 2024. On this occasion, I appealed to the people of Nagpur to vote for BJP for the Modi government for the third time," Gadkari wrote in his social media post.

Ahead of filing his nomination, the BJP leader took out a grandeur road show in the orange city. The union minister during the road show had expressed confidence that he will win Lok Sabha Elections 2024. According to a report in ANI, Gadkari said, "I am confident that I will win this election by more than 5 lakh votes. You all have loved me, whatever work I have been able to do in the country is because of your love and support, whatever work I have, the credit for it goes to the party workers and the public. I have never forgotten Nagpur and I will never forget it even."

Earlier this month, Uddhav Thackeray had made an offer to Gadkari to join Maha Vikas Aghadi and said they will ensure he wins amid speculations of the Union Minister's alleged discord with BJP top brass. However, the minister for roads and highways said Uddhav's invitation was a 'childish' move.

