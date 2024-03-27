According to the list, Shiv Sena (UBT) fieled Amol Kirtikar from the Mumbai North-West Lok Sabha constituency, Arvind Sawant from South Mumbai constituency, Sanjay Dina Patil from Mumbai-North East constituency

File Photo

Listen to this article Lok Sabha elections 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) releases first list of candidates in Maharashtra; check full list here x 00:00

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday released the first list of candidates in Maharashtra for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.

According to the list, Shiv Sena (UBT) fieled Amol Kirtikar from the Mumbai North-West Lok Sabha constituency, Arvind Sawant from South Mumbai constituency, Sanjay Dina Patil from Mumbai-North East constituency, Chandrahar Patil from Sangli and Anant Gete from Raigad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajan Vichare will contest from Thane, while Vinayak Raut has been given a ticket from Ratnagiri Sindhudurg. Sitting MPs Sanjay Jadhav (Parbhani) and Omraje Nimbalkar (Osmanabad) have been renominated.

The party will also contest Aurangabad, fielding former MP Chandrakant Khaire from the seat.

Also Read: Congress Candidate List 2024: Check state-wise candidate name and constituency

Party leader Sanjay Raut took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the list of the 17 candidates, namely for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Thane, Parbhani, Buldhana, Yavatmal, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Shirdi, South Mumbai, North West Mumbai, North East Mumbai, Sangli, Hingoli, Dharshiv, Nasik and Maval seats.

Tweeting the list of candidates, party leader Sanjay Raut posted on X: "With the blessings of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray and the order of Shiv Sena party chief Uddhavji Thackeray, the list of 17 Lok Sabha candidates of Shiv Sena is announced. Mumbai South Central: Announcing the candidature of Shri Anil Desai. Other 16 candidates are as follows:"

हिंदूहृदयसम्राट शिवसेनाप्रमुख बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांच्या आशीर्वादाने आणि शिवसेना पक्ष प्रमुख श्री.उद्धवजी ठाकरे यांच्या आदेशाने शिवसेनेच्या 17 लोकसभा उमेदवारांची यादी जाहीर करण्यास येत आहे..

*मुंबई दक्षिण मध्य:श्री अनिल देसाई यांच्या उमेदवारीची घोषणा करण्यात येत आहे.

इतर 16 उमेदवार… pic.twitter.com/nPg2RHimSF — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) March 27, 2024

Notably, Amol's father and sitting MP from the seat Gajanan Kirtikar is affiliated to the rival Shiv Sena headed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut had said that the Shiv Sena (UBT)'s first list of candidates in Maharashtra for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections will be formally declared on March 26.

The list of the Uddhav Thackeray-led opposition party, a constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the state, will feature up to 16 names, he had said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is likely to release its first list of candidates in a day or two, party leader and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Shewale said on Monday.

Also Read: BJP Candidate List 2024: Check state-wise candidate name and constituency

Another MVA constituent, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) is yet to officially declare its candidates in the state for the April-May Lok Sabha polls. On the other hand, the Congress, which is also a part of the state-level grouping of the opposition parties, has declared its candidates on some seats where there is no tussle with its alliance partners.

The MVA constituents, who are also members of the INDIA bloc, have yet to finalize their seat-sharing arrangement.

Maharashtra, which has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second highest after Uttar Pradesh (80), will vote in five phases starting from April 19.

As the last date for filing nominations is March 27 for the five seats going to the polls in the first phase on April 19, it becomes necessary for parties who have not named nominees for these constituencies to do so by Tuesday.