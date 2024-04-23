Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP will be wiped out in south India, its seats to get reduced to half in north, says Aaditya Thackeray

Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday claimed that the BJP will be wiped out in south India and its seats in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be reduced to half in the north India

Aaditya Thackeray. Pic/X

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be wiped out in south India and its seats in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be reduced to half in the northern parts of the country, reported the PTI.

Aaditya Thackeray said that it appears that the first phase voting was good for the opposition INDIA bloc.

The first phase of the polls took place on April 19.

"The BJP will be wiped out in the south and its seats will be reduced to half in the north," Aaditya Thackeray told reporters in Pune district of Maharashtra, where he accompanied the Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Maval Lok Sabha constituency candidate Sanjog Waghere Patil, who filed his nomination form, according to the PTI.

Aaditya Thackeray said that the BJP had given an offer to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and 39 lawmakers to join them or face jail.

Aaditya Thackeray also accused CM Eknath Shinde of taking Maharashtra backwards.

Hitting out at the BJP, he said that when the party appears to be losing, it speaks the language of Hindu-Muslims and caste equation.

INDIA bloc will win more than 300 seats in Lok Sabha elections: Uddhav

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday claimed the opposition INDIA bloc will win more than 300 seats in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, reported the PTI.

Addressing a rally in Buldhana for Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee Narendra Khedekar, Uddhav Thackeray said the ruling party (BJP) will be taught a lesson by the people for calling his party "nakli" Shiv Sena, as per the PTI.

Uddhav Thackeray targeted the BJP-led Central government over the GST regime and agricultural policies.

He said farmers are paying an 18 per cent GST on fertilisers.

This translates into the payment of Rs 18,000 GST for fertilisers worth Rs 1 lakh whereas under the Namo Sanman Yojana, farmers get (financial assistance of) Rs 6,000, he said.

Uddhav Thackeray said that the BJP claims to have finished him (politically) but still targets him every day.

"You call my party 'nakli' (duplicate) Shiv Sena, but this same Sena will show you its real strength. Is my Shiv Sena like your degree that you call nakli? The people will show you your place," he added.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had dubbed the Uddhav Thackeray-led party a "nakli" Shiv Sena, according to the PTI.

(with PTI inputs)

