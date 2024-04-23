Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CM Shinde urges voters to 'burn the Lanka' of Oppn in remaining polling phases

Speaking at a campaign rally, CM Shinde ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 phase 2 said he is confident that BJP nominee Sujay Vikhe-Patil will win.

CM Eknath Shinde/ File Photo

During a campaign rally for BJP nominee Sujay Vikhe-Patil in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde urged voters to emulate the spirit of Shri Ram devotee Hanuman and "burn the Lanka" of their opponents in the remaining phases of the state's Lok Sabha elections 2024, which coincide with Hanuman Jayanti on April 23, reported IANS.

Speaking at a campaign rally of BJP nominee Sujay Vikhe-Patil from Ahmednagar, CM Shinde ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 phase 2 said, "Shri Ram devotee Hanuman burnt Lanka. Tomorrow (April 23) is Hanuman Jayanti. I appeal to the voters to burn the Lanka of the opponents."

Sujay is up against NCP (SP) candidate Nilesh Lanke who recently sided with Sharad Pawar faction after he was denied a ticket for Lok Sabha Elections 2024. CM Shinde expressed confidence in Vikhe-Patil's triumph in the upcoming elections, emphasising that success is won through performance and accomplishments, not gimmicks. Per the IANS report, in a concealed dig at Lanke, CM Shinde said, "One cannot get elected by gimmicks but due to performance and the works. Sujay Vikhe-Patil's victory is certain."

Addressing the audience, Shinde commended Vikhe-Patil's family lineage, emphasising his grandfather Vitthalrao Vikhe-Patil's role in supporting India's cooperative movement, the IANS report stated. The report quoted CM Shinde saying, "Vikhe-Patil is driving the legacy forward."

Shinde took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, claiming that while Gandhi is not a candidate for Prime Minister, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to win a third term due to his unwavering commitment to the country and the unprecedented scale of development under his leadership, the report added.

Shinde emphasised PM Modi's height, claiming that no one in the opposition can compete with him. He projected a hat-trick victory for Sujay Vikhe-Patil in the Ahmednagar constituency and asked electors to vote for him against his opponent, NCP (SP) candidate Nilesh Lanke.

"Sujay Vikhe-Patil is going to score a hat-trick from the Ahmednagar constituency," CM Shinde further said about Sujay Vikhe-Patil.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 polling for the other 43 seats in Maharashtra

On Friday, April 19, voting for five of 48 seats concluded and in the second phase of voting, scheduled on April 26, 2024, people in eight constituencies will elect their representatives and they are Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal Washim, Hingoli, Nanded, and Parbhani.

On May 7, 2024, the third round of voting will take place in 11 constituencies, including Raigad, Baramati, Dharashiv, Latur, Solapur, Madha, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, and Hatkanangle.

The fourth phase will be held on June 4, 2024, for seats in Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Raver, Jalna, Sambhajinagar, Maval, Pune, Shirur, Ahmednagar, Shirdi, and Beed.

The fifth and final phase of voting will take place on May 20, 2024, in 13 constituencies: Washim, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Welfare, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South Central, and Mumbai South.