A confrontation broke out between some members of the Maratha community during a meeting organised to decide candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, the police said

Manoj Jarange. File Pic

Listen to this article Lok Sabha elections 2024: Confrontation mars meeting of Maratha community members held to decide candidates x 00:00

A confrontation broke out between some members of the Maratha community during a meeting organised here to decide candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district in Maharashtra, the police said, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the meeting was organised in the wake of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange's appeal to his community members to decide among themselves persons who could be fielded as candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Manoj Jarange had made the appeal during a meeting held recently at his native Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district in Maharashtra, as per the PTI.

Following his appeal, members of the Maratha community met at the Maratha Mandir in Hudco area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city around 11 am. However, when the meeting was on, a quarrel broke out among some coordinators. A video of the incident also went viral, the news agency reported on Friday.

The PTI reported, a member later told reporters, "We came here to hold talks. A list of probable candidates for the Lok Sabha polls was supposed to be finalised and sent to Manoj Jarange. But instead of holding talks, a confrontation broke out. Well-established people from the community are doing this."

A man from the Maratha community, who was present for the meeting, said, "We have been together since the first silent protest march was taken out under the banner of Maratha Kranti Morcha (in 2016). But now they are asking us who we are. They used swear words, so it led to a quarrel," as per the PTI.

When contacted, a senior official of the CIDCO police station said that the situation was under control now and a police team was at the spot.

"The quarrel broke out between two individuals and if a complaint is filed in this connection, then we will initiate action," he said, the news agency reported on Friday.

Meanwhile, earlier, the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar had held a meeting with Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange over the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Maharashtra's Jalna district, the news agency PTI had earlier reported.

(with PTI inputs)

